Amgen Wins Another Key Approval for This Potential Blockbuster Cancer Drug

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The European Commission recently approved Amgen 's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Lumykras to treat advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adult patients with the KRAS G12C mutation whose condition didn't improve after at least one other line of treatment. What prompted the European Commission to approve Lumykras for lung cancer patients in the EU? And how much will this contribute to pharma stock Amgen's revenue? Let's dig into the clinical trial results for Lumykras and the market for this type of lung cancer to answer these questions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading