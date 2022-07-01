|
01.07.2022 16:00:00
Amgen's Beating the Market -- Here's Why It's a Buy Now
Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) is the world's largest biotechnology company by revenue, focusing on using living cells to create a robust product portfolio of biologic medicines to treat serious diseases in several areas -- among them, cardiovascular, oncology, and neuroscience. In 2022, the company's stock has returned over 9% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 20%. A strong first half of the year amid a bear market is a great reason for investors to be interested in the company's stock. But what might truly excite investors is what could be ahead for Amgen in 2023 and beyond.Continue reading
