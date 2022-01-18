Ami Bavishi Joins Rallybio to Lead Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced that Ami Bavishi has joined as the company’s Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Ms. Bavishi brings more than 10 years of experience to Rallybio and will be responsible for overseeing Rallybio’s investor relations (IR) and communications efforts, including shaping the company’s IR and communications strategies. She will report to Steven Tuch, the company’s Head of Corporate Development.

"Ami is a fantastic addition to the Rallybio team, and her IR and communications skills round out the company’s already deep talent pool,” said Steven Tuch. "We look forward to tapping into her industry expertise as we continue to communicate Rallybio’s mission to develop and deliver unimagined therapies to change lives for those impacted by rare diseases.”

Prior to joining Rallybio, Ms. Bavishi was Director of Investor Relations at Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., where she oversaw all investor relations activities. Prior to Aerie, she held positions of increasing responsibility at Burns McClellan, a life sciences investor relations and public relations firm, including Vice President of Investor Relations. At Burns McClellan, Ms. Bavishi oversaw day-to-day investor relations and communications activities for multiple biotechnology companies. Ms. Bavishi also has experience as a business development professional at U.K. Trade and Investment, the business development arm of the U.K. government, where she sourced and developed bilateral investment and trade in the U.S. and U.K. life science sectors.

"I’m excited to join Rallybio, especially as the company seeks to make important advances of its rare disease pipeline candidates,” said Ms. Bavishi. "It’s an immense honor to help shape the company’s communications around its bold science.”

Ms. Bavishi earned her bachelor's degree in biological sciences from Duquesne University and a master's degree in public health from The George Washington University.

About Rallybio

Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health, and metabolic disorders. The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on currently available information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "expect,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "could,” "intend,” "target,” "project,” "contemplate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "potential” or "continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning, Rallybio’s pipeline and IR and communications strategies. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions and are based largely on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that management believes may affect Rallybio’s business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully initiate and conduct our planned clinical trials, including the FNAIT natural history study, and the Phase 1 and or 1b clinical trials for RLYB212 and RLYB116, and complete such clinical trials and obtain results on our expected timelines, or at all, whether our cash resources will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and whether we will be successful raising additional capital, our ability to identify new product candidates and successfully acquire such product candidates from third parties, competition from other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and those risks and uncertainties described in Rallybio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Rallybio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005181/en/