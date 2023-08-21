|
21.08.2023 13:33:11
Amicus Therapeutics Names Simon Harford New CFO With Immediate Effect
(RTTNews) - Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) announced on Monday that it has appointed Simon Harford as its new chief financial Officer, effective immediately.
Harford is succeeding Daphne Quimi who has decided to retire. She will remain an Amicus employee till the year end to ensure a smooth transition.
Harford has extensive experience working in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry both in the U.S. and internationally. He was the finance chief of companies like Albireo Pharma Inc., and PAREXEL International Corp., and had held senior leadership positions at GlaxoSmithKline plc and Eli Lilly and Co.
On Friday, shares of Amicus closed at $12.81 up 0.31% on Nasdaq.
