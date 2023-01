Amid a CEO Change, Texas Instruments Needs to Do This

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Jan. 19, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) announced that longtime CEO Rich Templeton will step down on April 1. Haviv Ilan, the current chief operating officer (COO), will take over.This move should not surprise anyone. Templeton has worked at the company since 1980, and he tried to transition out of the CEO role in 2018. Templeton also played a transformational role in his nearly 19 years as head of the company. That implies Ilan will probably increase his chances of success by doing one thing. Under Templeton's leadership, he refined the company's strategy when it came to semiconductors for signal processing. That meant transitioning it out of the wireless business and redoubling the focus on its core business of developing analog and embedded processors.