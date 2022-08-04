Amid Peak Fire Season, Coors Banquet Launches National "Protect Our Protectors" Program Benefiting Firefighters

The program includes a new ad featuring real firefighters, limited-edition Coors Banquet stubby bottles, a capsule collection with clothing brand Brixton and a partnership with country music star Chase Rice

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coors Banquet, the beer proudly born and brewed in the heart of Golden, Colorado since 1873, is continuing to spread awareness and support for America's firefighters with its new Protect Our Protectors program. Climate change has driven a rise in temperatures, leading to an overwhelming increase in devastating and destructive wildfires in the United States. The toll of this has caused a considerable staffing shortage among Wildland Firefighters, hotshot crews and elite teams. In some fire-prone regions, including California, Oregon and Washington, the Forest Service has reported staffing levels as low as 50%.[1] Because of this, Coors Banquet is devoted to expanding its longstanding commitment to protect the heroes in yellow with its new Protect Our Protectors program.

As the U.S. enters peak wildfire season, the new nationwide program includes the launch of limited-edition Coors Banquet Protect Our Protectors packaging, a collaboration capsule collection with clothing brand Brixton, a series of benefit events hosted around the nation and a partnership with country music star, Chase Rice - all in efforts to raise money to support firefighters and their families across the country.

"Wildfires are an increasing problem, and they don't just affect the West. We're expanding our efforts nationwide to protect our protectors – the brave few who run toward the fire, not away from it," says Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "Over the past eight years, we have donated more than two million dollars to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. It's important we recognize the sacrifices they make."

In a continued effort to raise awareness and funds for wildfire crews, Coors Banquet's Protect Our Protectors limited-edition stubby bottles are on shelves now, amid wildfire season, with proceeds going to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and other local firefighter organizations across the country. The brand is also partnering with California-based apparel brand Brixton to create a limited Protect Our Protectors capsule collection available this month on shop.coors.com , inspired by those in yellow. Proceeds from the collection will also go back to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. The latest Coors Banquet ad is also dedicated to the cause and features real wildland firefighters, view the video here.

"The Wildland Firefighter Foundation couldn't be more proud of the relationship and support we get from Coors Banquet. It's amazing for Wildland firefighters to see the recognition and awareness that this program creates and the true difference it makes," said Burk Minor, Executive Director of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. "The wildland firefighter is one of the most underrated public servants - but the funding coming in from this partnership is helping us serve these brave heroes in ways we never thought possible."

To further support the initiative and spread awareness, Coors Banquet is partnering with Country Music singer Chase Rice, wilderness lover and firefighter advocate, to spread awareness of the hardships firefighters face to protect us and our land. Chase Rice is putting himself to the test by taking part in a day of wildland firefighter training to bring attention to the intensity, rigor and sacrifice firefighters experience every day on the job, and the incredible grit and tenacity it takes to be one of the brave few who run toward the fire.

From now until October 16, consumers can get involved and help protect America's firefighters by visiting www.protectourprotectors.com to make a direct donation, look up where to purchase the limited-time packs and buy Protect Our Protectors official merchandise; all in support of America's firefighters.

Coors has a long history of sustainability and efforts to protect the environment, and the announcement of the Coors Banquet Protect our Protectors program builds on Coors' ambition to combat the effects of climate change and become a more sustainable brand in beer. In March, Coors Light announced it will eliminate plastic rings from packaging globally, where Molson Coors owns brewing operations, and became the largest beer brand in North America to move away from plastic rings. Learn more about the company's sustainability targets and programs at www.MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com.

