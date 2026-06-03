Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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03.06.2026 18:11:00
Amid the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bonanza, Investors Might be Overlooking a Big Opportunity to Buy Netflix Stock
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are dominating Wall Street's attention right now because of their blistering returns. Suppliers of AI chips and components have been performing particularly well, with shares of memory specialist Micron Technology soaring tenfold over the past year alone.However, that fervor for one market segment has left many high-quality stocks in other industries underappreciated, which might be a big opportunity for patient investors. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), for instance, operates the world's largest streaming platform for movies and television shows. That business produces a reliable recurring revenue stream and an incredible amount of free cash flow -- yet its stock is still down 34% from its record high.The stock is currently trading at an attractive valuation, so here's why now might be a great time to take a long-term position.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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