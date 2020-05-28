NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Electric Vehicles (EVs) market worldwide will grow by a projected 89.6 Billion Units, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.5%. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 60% and reach a market size of 59.8 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 68.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 1.7 Billion Units to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 4 Billion Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) segment will reach a market size of 1.5 Billion Units by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Electric Vehicles (EVs) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 62% over the next couple of years and add approximately 5.9 Billion Units in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Electric Vehicles (EVs) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity Can Electric Vehicles Emerge to be a Disruptive Technology Capable of Changing the Face of the Global Auto Industry? The Rise, the Death and the Resurgence of Electric Vehicles (EVs) Global Competitor Market Shares Electric Vehicles (EVs) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Tesla Motors Inc. (USA) Lucid Motors (USA) Faraday Future (USA) NextEV (China) Karma Automotive LLC (USA) NEXT Future Transportation, Inc. (USA) Global Electric Motorcars (GEM) (USA) FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (Hong Kong) Dongfeng Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China) The Geely Group (China) Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany) BYD Company Limited (China) Daimler AG (Germany) Ford Motor Company (USA) General Motors Company (USA) Groupe Renault (France) Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan) Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea) Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan) Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan) Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan) Volkswagen AG (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Industry's Continuous Struggle with the Environment Paves the Way Forward for EVs Stringent Regulations: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles Across the World Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region Government Support through Funding & Incentive Programs Accelerates Greening of the Automotive Industry Advancements in Battery Technologies, Especially Lithium-Ion, Vital for Electric Car Domination Promising Breakthroughs in Lithium-Ion Infuses Optimism Over the Market's Future Growth Hybrid Vehicles as a Bridge Towards Pure Electric Vehicles, to Witness Immediate Market Opportunities for Growth Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Long Electric Range (PHEVLER): A Disruptive Technology in the Making Growing Trend Towards Small/Micro and Low-Speed Electric Vehicles Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth Zero Emission Battery-Powered Longer Range BEVs: The Ultimate Vision of the EV Future Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs): Not a Threat to BEVs Recent Oil Price Crash: A Temporary Set Back to the EV Industry EVs: Charging Forward With Advancements in Charging Infrastructure Smart Grid Technologies to Optimize Charging Infrastructure and Catalyze Growth of Electric Vehicles A Review of Progressive Battery Technology Developments "Smart" Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries Lithium-Ion Batteries: The Focal Area of Battery Innovations Research in Biodegradable Batteries Lithium-Oxygen Batteries Nanotechnology-Based Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Batteries Innovation in EV Vehicle Models Nissan and Endesa to Promote V2G Technology in Europe



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 77

