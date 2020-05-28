NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Iodine market worldwide will grow by a projected US$222.6 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. Caliche Ore, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.3% and reach a market size of US$465 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Caliche Ore market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$5.3 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$5.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Caliche Ore segment will reach a market size of US$22 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Iodine market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$71.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Iodine market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ajay-SQM Group; Algorta Norte; COSAYACH Compañía de Salitre y Yodo; Deepwater Chemicals, Inc.; IOCHEM Corporation; Iofina plc; Ise Chemicals Corporation; Kanto Natural Gas Development Co., Ltd.; Nippoh Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A.; Sociedad Quimica Y Minerva de Chile S.A.; Toyota Tsusho Corporation







A Prelude Recent Market Activity Major Applications Driving Demand for Iodine Iodine Market - A Historic Perspective Outlook Competitive Landscape Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) - The Market Leader Iodine Recycling Reaching Saturation Chile: World's Largest Producer of Iodine Chilean Operations Pose Heavy Competition to Global Counterparts Iodine Reserves - Japan Dominates Global Competitor Market Shares Iodine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities Aging Population Spurs Market Growth Iodine Deficiency Levels in Developing Asian Countries Bode Well for the Market Iodine Deficiency - Still a Major Concern in Africa Iodine Pricing Trends Traditional End-Use Segments Regain Balance Emerging Application Areas for Iodine Iodine in Human Health: Largest Application Area Iodine Deficiency: A Major Threat Correlation Between Iodine and IDD Correcting IDD through Iodine Supplementation Food Fortification with Iodine: A Sound Strategy to Curb Iodine Deficiency Disorders Consumption of Iodized Salt on the Rise Global Initiatives and the Fight against IDD



Table 1: Iodine Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Iodine Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Iodine Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Caliche Ore (Source) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Caliche Ore (Source) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Caliche Ore (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Underground Brines (Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Underground Brines (Source) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Underground Brines (Source) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Recycling (Source) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Recycling (Source) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Recycling (Source) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Seaweeds (Source) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Seaweeds (Source) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Seaweeds (Source) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Organic Compounds (Form) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Organic Compounds (Form) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Organic Compounds (Form) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Inorganic Salts & Complexes (Form) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2

to 2027 Table 20: Inorganic Salts & Complexes (Form) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Inorganic Salts & Complexes (Form) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Elemental & Isotopes (Form) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Elemental & Isotopes (Form) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Elemental & Isotopes (Form) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: X-Ray Contrast Media (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: X-Ray Contrast Media (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: X-Ray Contrast Media (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Biocides/Iodophors (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Biocides/Iodophors (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Biocides/Iodophors (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Animal Feed (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 38: Animal Feed (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 39: Animal Feed (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Stabilizers (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Stabilizers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 42: Stabilizers (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Nutrition (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 44: Nutrition (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 45: Nutrition (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 47: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 48: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Iodine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 49: United States Iodine Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Iodine Market in the United States by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 51: United States Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: United States Iodine Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Iodine Market in the United States by Form: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 54: United States Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: United States Iodine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Iodine Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 57: Iodine Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 58: Canadian Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Canadian Iodine Historic Market Review by Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 60: Iodine Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 61: Canadian Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Canadian Iodine Historic Market Review by Form in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 63: Iodine Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 64: Canadian Iodine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Iodine Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 66: Canadian Iodine Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 67: Japanese Market for Iodine: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Iodine Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Japanese Iodine Market Share Analysis by Source: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Japanese Market for Iodine: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Iodine Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Japanese Iodine Market Share Analysis by Form: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Iodine in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Japanese Iodine Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Iodine Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 76: Chinese Iodine Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Iodine Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019 Table 78: Chinese Iodine Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Chinese Iodine Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Iodine Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019 Table 81: Chinese Iodine Market by Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: Chinese Demand for Iodine in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Iodine Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Chinese Iodine Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Iodine Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 85: European Iodine Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 86: Iodine Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: European Iodine Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: European Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027 Table 89: Iodine Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: European Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: European Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027 Table 92: Iodine Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: European Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: European Iodine Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 95: Iodine Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: European Iodine Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 97: Iodine Market in France by Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: French Iodine Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019 Table 99: French Iodine Market Share Analysis by Source: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Iodine Market in France by Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: French Iodine Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019 Table 102: French Iodine Market Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Iodine Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 104: French Iodine Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 105: French Iodine Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 106: Iodine Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: German Iodine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019 Table 108: German Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Iodine Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: German Iodine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019 Table 111: German Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Iodine Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: German Iodine Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 114: Iodine Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 115: Italian Iodine Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Iodine Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019 Table 117: Italian Iodine Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 118: Italian Iodine Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Iodine Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019 Table 120: Italian Iodine Market by Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 121: Italian Demand for Iodine in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Iodine Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 123: Italian Iodine Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Iodine: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: Iodine Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2012-2019 Table 126: United Kingdom Iodine Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Iodine: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: Iodine Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019 Table 129: United Kingdom Iodine Market Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Iodine in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: United Kingdom Iodine Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 132: Iodine Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 133: Spanish Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Spanish Iodine Historic Market Review by Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 135: Iodine Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 136: Spanish Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Spanish Iodine Historic Market Review by Form in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 138: Iodine Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 139: Spanish Iodine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Iodine Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 141: Spanish Iodine Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 142: Russian Iodine Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Iodine Market in Russia by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 144: Russian Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Russian Iodine Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027 Table 146: Iodine Market in Russia by Form: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 147: Russian Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Russian Iodine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 149: Iodine Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 150: Iodine Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 151: Rest of Europe Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027 Table 152: Iodine Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Rest of Europe Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Rest of Europe Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027 Table 155: Iodine Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 156: Rest of Europe Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Rest of Europe Iodine Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 158: Iodine Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 159: Rest of Europe Iodine Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 160: Asia-Pacific Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 161: Iodine Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 162: Asia-Pacific Iodine Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Iodine Market in Asia-Pacific by Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Asia-Pacific Iodine Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019 Table 165: Asia-Pacific Iodine Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Iodine Market in Asia-Pacific by Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Asia-Pacific Iodine Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019 Table 168: Asia-Pacific Iodine Market Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Iodine Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 170: Asia-Pacific Iodine Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 171: Asia-Pacific Iodine Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 172: Iodine Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 173: Australian Iodine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019 Table 174: Australian Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 175: Iodine Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027 Table 176: Australian Iodine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019 Table 177: Australian Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Iodine Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: Australian Iodine Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 180: Iodine Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 181: Indian Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Indian Iodine Historic Market Review by Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 183: Iodine Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 184: Indian Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Indian Iodine Historic Market Review by Form in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 186: Iodine Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 187: Indian Iodine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 188: Iodine Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 189: Indian Iodine Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 190: Iodine Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: South Korean Iodine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019 Table 192: Iodine Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Iodine Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: South Korean Iodine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019 Table 195: Iodine Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Iodine Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: South Korean Iodine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 198: Iodine Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Iodine: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Iodine Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2012-2019 Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Iodine Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Iodine: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Iodine Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019 Table 204: Rest of Asia-Pacific Iodine Market Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Iodine in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 206: Rest of Asia-Pacific Iodine Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 207: Iodine Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 208: Latin American Iodine Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 209: Iodine Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 210: Latin American Iodine Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 211: Latin American Iodine Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 212: Iodine Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019 Table 213: Latin American Iodine Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 214: Latin American Iodine Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027 Table 215: Iodine Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019 Table 216: Latin American Iodine Market by Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 217: Latin American Demand for Iodine in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 218: Iodine Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 219: Latin American Iodine Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 220: Argentinean Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027 Table 221: Iodine Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 222: Argentinean Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 223: Argentinean Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027 Table 224: Iodine Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 225: Argentinean Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 226: Argentinean Iodine Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 227: Iodine Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 228: Argentinean Iodine Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 229: Iodine Market in Brazil by Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 230: Brazilian Iodine Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019 Table 231: Brazilian Iodine Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 232: Iodine Market in Brazil by Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 233: Brazilian Iodine Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019 Table 234: Brazilian Iodine Market Share Analysis by Form: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 235: Iodine Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 236: Brazilian Iodine Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 237: Brazilian Iodine Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 238: Iodine Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 239: Mexican Iodine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019 Table 240: Mexican Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 241: Iodine Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027 Table 242: Mexican Iodine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019 Table 243: Mexican Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 244: Iodine Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 245: Mexican Iodine Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 246: Iodine Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 247: Rest of Latin America Iodine Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 248: Iodine Market in Rest of Latin America by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 249: Rest of Latin America Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 250: Rest of Latin America Iodine Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027 Table 251: Iodine Market in Rest of Latin America by Form: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 252: Rest of Latin America Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 253: Rest of Latin America Iodine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 254: Iodine Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 255: Iodine Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 256: The Middle East Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 257: Iodine Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 258: The Middle East Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 259: The Middle East Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 260: The Middle East Iodine Historic Market by Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 261: Iodine Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 262: The Middle East Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027 Table 263: The Middle East Iodine Historic Market by Form in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 264: Iodine Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 265: The Middle East Iodine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 266: Iodine Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 267: The Middle East Iodine Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 268: Iranian Market for Iodine: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 269: Iodine Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2012-2019 Table 270: Iranian Iodine Market Share Analysis by Source: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 271: Iranian Market for Iodine: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027 Table 272: Iodine Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019 Table 273: Iranian Iodine Market Share Analysis by Form: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 274: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Iodine in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 275: Iranian Iodine Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 276: Iodine Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 277: Israeli Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027 Table 278: Iodine Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 279: Israeli Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 280: Israeli Iodine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027 Table 281: Iodine Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 282: Israeli Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 283: Israeli Iodine Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 284: Iodine Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 285: Israeli Iodine Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 286: Saudi Arabian Iodine Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 287: Iodine Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019 Table 288: Saudi Arabian Iodine Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 289: Saudi Arabian Iodine Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027 Table 290: Iodine Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019 Table 291: Saudi Arabian Iodine Market by Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 292: Saudi Arabian Demand for Iodine in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 293: Iodine Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 294: Saudi Arabian Iodine Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 295: Iodine Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 296: United Arab Emirates Iodine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019 Table 297: Iodine Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 298: Iodine Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027 Table 299: United Arab Emirates Iodine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019 Table 300: Iodine Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 301: Iodine Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 zTable 302: United Arab Emirates Iodine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 303: Iodine Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 304: Iodine Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 305: Rest of Middle East Iodine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019 Table 306: Rest of Middle East Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 307: Iodine Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027 Table 308: Rest of Middle East Iodine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019 Table 309: Rest of Middle East Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 310: Iodine Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 311: Rest of Middle East Iodine Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 312: Iodine Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 313: African Iodine Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 314: Iodine Market in Africa by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 315: African Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 316: African Iodine Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027 Table 317: Iodine Market in Africa by Form: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 318: African Iodine Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 319: African Iodine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 320: Iodine Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 321: Iodine Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Total Companies Profiled: 22

