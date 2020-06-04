NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Manganese market worldwide will grow by a projected 4.8 Million Metric Tons, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. SiMn, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.1% and reach a market size of 17.7 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The SiMn market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 109.8 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 119.1 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the SiMn segment will reach a market size of 939.2 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Manganese market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1.6 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Manganese market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, African Rainbow Minerals Limited; Anglo American plc; Assmang Proprietary Limited; Compania Minera Autlan, S.A.B. De C.V.; Consolidated Minerals Limited; Eramet SA; Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited; Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd.; MaxTech Ventures Inc.; MOIL Limited; Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd.; Nippon Denko Company Ltd.; OM Holdings Limited; South32 Limited; Tosoh Corporation; Tronox Limited; Vale S.A







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Manganese: A Small yet Irreplaceable Component for Improving Strength and Ductility in Steelmaking Recent Market Activity Important Manganese Properties Summarized Global Manganese Resources and Reserves Manganese Production Worldwide: South Africa, Australia, and China Dominate Manganese (Mn) Alloys Production Manganese Potentially Headed for Supply Crunch in the Near Future Maxtech Ventures to Develop Brazilian and Moroccan Manganese Assets to Counter Supply Issues Manganese: Price Dynamics Global Market Outlook Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth Improving Economic Outlook Signals Market Optimism Global Competitor Market Shares Manganese Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



African Rainbow Minerals Limited (South Africa) Anglo American plc (UK) Assmang Proprietary Limited (South Africa) Compania Minera Autlan, S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico) ERACHEM Comilog Inc. (USA) Eramet SA (France) Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited (UK) Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited (Australia) Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa) MaxTech Ventures Inc. (Canada) Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia) MOIL Limited (India) Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Consolidated Minerals Limited (Australia) Nippon Denko Company Ltd. (Japan) OM Holdings Limited (Singapore) South32 Limited (Australia) Tosoh Corporation (Japan) Tronox Limited (USA) Vale S.A. (Brazil) Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive Healthy Market Growth for Manganese Targets Promoting EV Sales in Select Countries Manganese Oxide to Power Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Batteries Common Li-Ion Cathode Chemistries at a Glance Li-ion Battery Material Composition: Advantages and Disadvantages Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicles to Propel Demand for High- Capacity Batteries EV/HEV Related Government Regulations and Support Measures in Select Countries Stable Outlook for Steel Production Sustain Mid-term Demand Steel Production Accounts for Bulk of Manganese Consumption Manganese in Steelmaking Five High Manganese Steel Innovations from POSCO Manganese to Revolutionize Off-the-Grid Power Storage Systems Market, Bodes Well for Market Adoption Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale Applications Price of Li-on Batteries Fall, But Not at the Rate Required for Mass Adoption Growing Use of Manganese as Essential Nutrient in Fertilizers Boost Market Demand Manganese as a Micronutrient in Agriculture Commercial Fertilizers Comprising Manganese High Demand for Various Batteries Drive Demand for Manganese in Battery Manufacture Safety and Cost Advantages Drive Usage of Manganese in Alkaline Batteries Alkaline Batteries: Dominant Consumer Battery Segment Expanding Applications in Diverse Markets Benefit Demand for Manganese Oxide Ferro Manganese Market to Register Steady Growth Green Energy Initiatives Promote Demand for Electrolytic Manganese Metal Emerging End-Use Applications Drives Manganese Carbonate Market Chemical and Medical Applications Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential Medical Applications Adequate Intake of Manganese Role of Manganese in Wound Healing Manganese Deficiency Leads to Several Diseases Polysaccharide Krestin Found to Improve MnSOD Activity Animal Feed Grade Manganese: Vital for Effective Reproductive Functioning Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Manganese Health Issues Related to Manganese Toxicity Manganese-Based Gasoline Additive Concerns Auto Manufacturers Role of Mn in the Onset of Several Neurological Disorders Presence of Manganese in Underground Potable Water: A Key Cause of Concern



