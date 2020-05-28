NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings market worldwide will grow by a projected US$71.1 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. Steel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3% and reach a market size of US$134.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Steel market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151471/?utm_source=PRN







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Steel segment will reach a market size of US$6.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$22.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.; Aliaxis Group SA/NV; Amanco; AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company; Arcelor Mittal; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC; China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.; Eaton Hydraulics Group; Europipe GmbH; EVRAZ North America; Forterra, Inc.; Georg Fischer Ltd.; GF Piping Systems Ltd.; Hancor Inc.; Ipex Inc.; Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.; Napco Security Technologies, Inc.; Nibco Inc.; Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation; Performance Pipe; Pipelife International GmbH; Techint Group; Tenaris SA; Tessenderlo Group; Tigre SA; TMK Group; United States Steel Corporation; Uponor Corp.; Wavin Holding B.V.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151471/?utm_source=PRN



PIPES AND PIPE/HOSE FITTINGS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market: A Prelude Recent Market Activity Market Prospects Remain Favorable for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Developing Regions to Energize Growth Construction Industry Scenario Strongly Supports Demand Expansion Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot Massive Increase in Infrastructure Investments Capital Expenditure on Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide: A Primary Growth Driver Large Scale Interregional Oil and Gas Projects to Entail Demand Expanding Population and Urbanization Drive Instigate the Demand Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well Global Competitor Market Shares Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (USA) Hancor, Inc. (USA) Aliaxis SA (Belgium) Ipex, Inc. (Canada) AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (USA) Arcelor Mittal (Luxembourg) Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (USA) Performance Pipe (USA) China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China) Eaton Hydraulics Group (USA) Europipe GmbH (Germany) EVRAZ North America (USA) Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland) GF Piping Systems Ltd. (Switzerland) Forterra, Inc. (USA) JM Eagle™ (USA) Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico) Amanco (Brazil) Wavin Holding B.V. (The Netherlands) Nibco, Inc. (USA) Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan) NAPCO (USA) PAO TMK (Russia) Pipelife International GmbH (Austria) Techint Group (Italy) Tenaris SA (Luxembourg) Tessenderlo Group (Belgium) Tigre SA (Brazil) Uponor Corp. (Finland) United States Steel Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steel Pipes: Largest Product Category A Snapshot of Different Types of Steel Pipes and their Applications OCTG Pipes Exhibit Faster Growth High-Grade Pipes See Bright Prospects Helical SAW Pipes Find Favor over Longitudinal Weld Pipes Large Diameter Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads Corrosion Protection Gains Importance to Address Challenging Environments Energy Prices Fuel Steel Pipes Demand A Note on Select Proposed, Under Construction & Recently Launched Pipeline Projects Steel Reinforced Corrugated Pipes Gain Popularity in Sewerage Applications Plastic Pipes Continue to Widen Consumer Base Plastic Pipes Replace Traditional Materials Global Climate Change Opens New Opportunities Use of Plastic Pipes in Water and Wastewater Applications on Rise Product Innovations Instigate Novel Opportunities PVC Pipes Emerge as Key Product Vertical Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Demonstrate Faster Growth Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage Water Transmission Projects - A Key Growth Market Aging Pipelines Trigger Replacement Opportunities Energy Efficiency Implies Growth Prospects Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs RFP Pipes Gain Ground Spiral Wound Non Pressure Pipes - Exciting Opportunities Ahead Concrete Pipes: Small But Growing Product Segment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Steel (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Steel (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Steel (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: PVC (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: PVC (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: PVC (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Metal Flanges & Unions (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Metal Flanges & Unions (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Metal Flanges & Unions (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Polyethylene (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Polyethylene (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Polyethylene (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Concrete (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Concrete (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Concrete (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Hydraulic Couplings (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2

to 2027 Table 20: Hydraulic Couplings (Product Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Hydraulic Couplings (Product Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 22: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: United States Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 27: United States Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 28: Canadian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2

to 2027 Table 29: Canadian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 30: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: Japanese Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 34: Chinese Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: Chinese Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 38: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 41: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 43: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: French Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 45: French Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 46: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: German Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 48: German Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 49: Italian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 51: Italian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: United Kingdom Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 55: Spanish Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Spanish Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 57: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 58: Russian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 60: Russian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 61: Rest of Europe Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 62: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Rest of Europe Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 64: Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 65: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 69: Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 70: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Australian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 72: Australian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 73: Indian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Indian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 75: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 76: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: South Korean Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 78: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 82: Latin American Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 83: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Latin American Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 85: Latin American Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 87: Latin American Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 88: Argentinean Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 89: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: Argentinean Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 91: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Brazilian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 93: Brazilian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 94: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Mexican Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 96: Mexican Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 97: Rest of Latin America Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 99: Rest of Latin America Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 100: The Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 101: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 102: The Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 103: The Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2

to 2027 Table 104: The Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 105: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 106: Iranian Market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Iranian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 109: Israeli Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 110: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Israeli Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 112: Saudi Arabian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 114: Saudi Arabian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 115: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: United Arab Emirates Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 117: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 118: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Rest of Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 120: Rest of Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 121: African Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 123: African Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 467

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151471/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amid-the-covid-19-crisis-and-the-looming-economic-recession-the-pipes-and-pipehose-fittings-market-worldwide-will-grow-by-a-projected-us71-1-billion-during-the-analysis-period-301066642.html

SOURCE Reportlinker