NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Prefabricated Buildings market worldwide will grow by a projected US$28.8 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. Skeleton System, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.2% and reach a market size of US$34.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Skeleton System market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$698.7 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$740.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Skeleton System segment will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Prefabricated Buildings market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Prefabricated Buildings market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Algeco Group; Astron Buildings S.A.







PREFABRICATED BUILDINGS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Prefabricated Buildings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Prefabricated Buildings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Prefabricated Buildings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Skeleton System (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Skeleton System (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Skeleton System (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Panel System (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Panel System (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Panel System (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Cellular System (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Cellular System (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Cellular System (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Combined System (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Combined System (Product) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Combined System (Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Commercial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Residential (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Residential (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Prefabricated Buildings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: United States Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Prefabricated Buildings Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 27: United States Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: United States Prefabricated Buildings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 30: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 31: Canadian Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Canadian Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 33: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 34: Canadian Prefabricated Buildings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 36: Canadian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 37: Japanese Market for Prefabricated Buildings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: Japanese Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Prefabricated Buildings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Japanese Prefabricated Buildings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 43: Chinese Prefabricated Buildings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 45: Chinese Prefabricated Buildings Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 46: Chinese Demand for Prefabricated Buildings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Prefabricated Buildings Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 48: Chinese Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Prefabricated Buildings Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 49: European Prefabricated Buildings Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 50: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: European Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027 Table 53: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: European Prefabricated Buildings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 56: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 58: Prefabricated Buildings Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: French Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 60: French Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Prefabricated Buildings Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 62: French Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 63: French Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 64: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: German Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 66: German Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: German Prefabricated Buildings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 69: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 70: Italian Prefabricated Buildings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 72: Italian Prefabricated Buildings Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Italian Demand for Prefabricated Buildings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Prefabricated Buildings Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 75: Italian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Prefabricated Buildings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Prefabricated Buildings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: United Kingdom Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Prefabricated Buildings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: United Kingdom Prefabricated Buildings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 81: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 82: Spanish Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Spanish Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 84: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 85: Spanish Prefabricated Buildings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 87: Spanish Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 88: Russian Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Russian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Russian Prefabricated Buildings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 93: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 94: Rest of Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027 Table 95: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Rest of Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Rest of Europe Prefabricated Buildings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 98: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Rest of Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 100: Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 101: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Prefabricated Buildings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 109: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Australian Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 111: Australian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Australian Prefabricated Buildings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 114: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 115: Indian Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Indian Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 117: Prefabricated Buildings Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 118: Indian Prefabricated Buildings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Prefabricated Buildings Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 120: Indian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 121: Prefabricated Buildings Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: South Korean Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 123: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Prefabricated Buildings Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: South Korean Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 126: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Prefabricated Buildings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Prefabricated Buildings in US$ Million by Application: 2

to 2027 Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Buildings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 132: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 133: Latin American Prefabricated Buildings Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 134: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 135: Latin American Prefabricated Buildings Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 136: Latin American Prefabricated Buildings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 138: Latin American Prefabricated Buildings Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 139: Latin American Demand for Prefabricated Buildings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Prefabricated Buildings Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 142: Argentinean Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027 Table 143: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Argentinean Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Argentinean Prefabricated Buildings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 146: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Argentinean Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 148: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 149: Brazilian Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 150: Brazilian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Prefabricated Buildings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 152: Brazilian Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 153: Brazilian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 154: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Mexican Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 156: Mexican Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Mexican Prefabricated Buildings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 159: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 160: Rest of Latin America Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 161: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 162: Rest of Latin America Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Rest of Latin America Prefabricated Buildings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 165: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 166: The Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 167: Prefabricated Buildings Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 168: The Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 169: The Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: The Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 171: Prefabricated Buildings Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 172: The Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Prefabricated Buildings Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 174: The Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 175: Iranian Market for Prefabricated Buildings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 176: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 177: Iranian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Prefabricated Buildings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Iranian Prefabricated Buildings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 180: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 181: Israeli Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027 Table 182: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 183: Israeli Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Israeli Prefabricated Buildings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 185: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Israeli Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 187: Saudi Arabian Prefabricated Buildings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 189: Saudi Arabian Prefabricated Buildings Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Prefabricated Buildings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 191: Prefabricated Buildings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 193: Prefabricated Buildings Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: United Arab Emirates Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 195: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Prefabricated Buildings Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 198: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 199: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Rest of Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 201: Rest of Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Rest of Middle East Prefabricated Buildings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 204: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 205: African Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 206: Prefabricated Buildings Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 207: African Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 208: African Prefabricated Buildings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 209: Prefabricated Buildings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 210: Prefabricated Buildings Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 292

