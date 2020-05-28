NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Sugar Alcohols market worldwide will grow by a projected -282122 US$, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.8%. Sorbitol, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over -3.4% and reach a market size of US$523.6 Thousand by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Sorbitol market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900770/?utm_source=PRN







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a -4.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over -13828.4 US$ to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over -9082.4 US$ worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Sorbitol segment will reach a market size of US$37.1 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Sugar Alcohols market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at -1.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately -18654.6 US$ in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Sugar Alcohols market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, A&Z Food Additives Co., Ltd.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Associated British Foods Plc; Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH (ACT); Beckmann-Kenko GmbH; Cargill Inc.; Dow Inc.; Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd.; Ingredion Inc.; Roquette Freres; Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900770/?utm_source=PRN



SUGAR ALCOHOLS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Sugar Alcohols: An Introductory Prelude Recent Market Activity Global Sugar Alcohols Market on a Steady Growth Track Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Generates Sustained Opportunities Growing Awareness About Benefits Offered Enhance Appeal & Image of Sugar Alcohols Sugar Alcohols Gain Popularity as Sugar-free Sweeteners Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth Asia-Pacific Evolves into Core Regional Market Europe and US - Significant Markets for Sugar Alcohols Competitive Scenario Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market Chinese Enterprises Aim to Expand Market Footprint Global Competitor Market Shares Sugar Alcohols Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food & Confectionery: The Largest End-use Sector Food & Confectionery: The Largest End-use Sector Exploding Demand for Food Additives Triggers Massive Opportunities Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects Sugar-free Chewing Gums Containing Polyols Gain Popularity Soaring Image as 'Tooth-Friendly' Sweeteners Fuels Consumption Volumes High Cost of Living Propels Sales Value Addition Portrays Vibrant Opportunities Perceived Value of Gums Luring Industry Majors Energy Bars: The Pocketsize Power Houses Chocolates are No Longer 'Just for Kids' Investments in Processing Technology to Conquer Competition Increasing Use of Polyols in Pharmaceuticals Augurs Well New Pharmaceutical Applications of Polyols under Research Growing Demand in Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Registrations & Legalities for Use of Polyols in Cosmetics and Toiletries Sorbitol - The Most Widely Used Polyol-based Sweetener Erythritol: Better Digestive Profile Xylitol Grabs Attention as Key Substitute for Sugar Mannitol, Maltitol & Isomalt Set to Make Gains Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels to Drive Demand for Sugar Alcohols Obesity Facts in a Nutshell Increasing Diabetes Incidence- A Major Growth Factor Maltitol and Fructo-oligosaccharides Lower Glycaemic Response - A New Study Favorable Demographics & Socio-Economic Trends Lend Traction Expanding Gray Population Rising Strength of Middle Income Group Urban Sprawl Increasing Disposable Incomes Controversial Manufacturing of Polyols & their Effects on Health: A Key Limitation Use of Microbes for the Production of Polyols



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sugar Alcohols Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Sugar Alcohols Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Sorbitol (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Sorbitol (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Sorbitol (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Mannitol (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Mannitol (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Mannitol (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Xylitol (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Xylitol (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Xylitol (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Maltitol (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Maltitol (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Maltitol (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Lactitol (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Lactitol (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Lactitol (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Bakery Goods (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Bakery Goods (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Bakery Goods (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Sweet Spreads (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Sweet Spreads (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Sweet Spreads (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Confectionery & Chewing Gums (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 38: Confectionery & Chewing Gums (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2

to 2019 Table 39: Confectionery & Chewing Gums (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Beverages (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Beverages (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 42: Beverages (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Dairy Products (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 44: Dairy Products (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 45: Dairy Products (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 47: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 48: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Sugar Alcohols Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 49: United States Sugar Alcohols Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Sugar Alcohols Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 51: United States Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: United States Sugar Alcohols Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Sugar Alcohols Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 54: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: United States Sugar Alcohols Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Sugar Alcohols Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 57: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 58: Canadian Sugar Alcohols Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Canadian Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019 Table 60: Sugar Alcohols Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 61: Canadian Sugar Alcohols Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Sugar Alcohols Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 63: Canadian Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Canadian Sugar Alcohols Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Sugar Alcohols Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019 Table 66: Canadian Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 67: Japanese Market for Sugar Alcohols: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Sugar Alcohols Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Japanese Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Japanese Sugar Alcohols Market in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Japanese Sugar Alcohols Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 75: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 76: Chinese Sugar Alcohols Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 78: Chinese Sugar Alcohols Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Chinese Demand for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Sugar Alcohols Market Review in China in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Chinese Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: Chinese Demand for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Sugar Alcohols Market Review in China in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Chinese Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Sugar Alcohols Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 85: European Sugar Alcohols Market Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 86: Sugar Alcohols Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: European Sugar Alcohols Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: European Sugar Alcohols Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 89: Sugar Alcohols Market in Europe in US$ by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: European Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: European Sugar Alcohols Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 92: Sugar Alcohols Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: European Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: European Sugar Alcohols Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027 Table 95: Sugar Alcohols Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: European Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 97: Sugar Alcohols Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: French Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 99: French Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Sugar Alcohols Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 101: French Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: French Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 103: Sugar Alcohols Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ by Application: 2020-2027 Table 104: French Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 105: French Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 106: Sugar Alcohols Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: German Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: German Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Sugar Alcohols Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: German Sugar Alcohols Market in Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Sugar Alcohols Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: German Sugar Alcohols Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 114: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 115: Italian Sugar Alcohols Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 117: Italian Sugar Alcohols Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 118: Italian Demand for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Sugar Alcohols Market Review in Italy in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 120: Italian Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Italian Demand for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Sugar Alcohols Market Review in Italy in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 123: Italian Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Sugar Alcohols: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: Sugar Alcohols Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 126: United Kingdom Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: United Kingdom Sugar Alcohols Market in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 129: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: United Kingdom Sugar Alcohols Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 132: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 133: Spanish Sugar Alcohols Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Spanish Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019 Table 135: Sugar Alcohols Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 136: Spanish Sugar Alcohols Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Sugar Alcohols Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 138: Spanish Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Spanish Sugar Alcohols Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Sugar Alcohols Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019 Table 141: Spanish Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 142: Russian Sugar Alcohols Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Sugar Alcohols Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 144: Russian Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Russian Sugar Alcohols Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 146: Sugar Alcohols Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 147: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Russian Sugar Alcohols Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 149: Sugar Alcohols Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 150: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 151: Rest of Europe Sugar Alcohols Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 152: Sugar Alcohols Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Rest of Europe Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Rest of Europe Sugar Alcohols Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 155: Sugar Alcohols Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 156: Rest of Europe Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Rest of Europe Sugar Alcohols Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027 Table 158: Sugar Alcohols Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 159: Rest of Europe Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 160: Asia-Pacific Sugar Alcohols Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 161: Sugar Alcohols Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 162: Asia-Pacific Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Sugar Alcohols Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Asia-Pacific Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 165: Asia-Pacific Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Sugar Alcohols Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 167: Asia-Pacific Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 168: Asia-Pacific Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 169: Sugar Alcohols Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027 Table 170: Asia-Pacific Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 171: Asia-Pacific Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 172: Sugar Alcohols Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 173: Australian Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 174: Australian Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 175: Sugar Alcohols Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 176: Australian Sugar Alcohols Market in Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 177: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Sugar Alcohols Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: Australian Sugar Alcohols Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 180: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 181: Indian Sugar Alcohols Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Indian Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019 Table 183: Sugar Alcohols Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 184: Indian Sugar Alcohols Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Sugar Alcohols Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 186: Indian Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Indian Sugar Alcohols Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 188: Sugar Alcohols Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019 Table 189: Indian Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 190: Sugar Alcohols Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: South Korean Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 192: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Sugar Alcohols Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: South Korean Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 195: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Sugar Alcohols Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: South Korean Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 198: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sugar Alcohols: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Sugar Alcohols Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sugar Alcohols Market in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 204: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 206: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sugar Alcohols Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 207: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 208: Latin American Sugar Alcohols Market Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027 Table 209: Sugar Alcohols Market in Latin America in US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 210: Latin American Sugar Alcohols Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 211: Latin American Sugar Alcohols Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 212: Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 213: Latin American Sugar Alcohols Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 214: Latin American Demand for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 215: Sugar Alcohols Market Review in Latin America in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 216: Latin American Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 217: Latin American Demand for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 218: Sugar Alcohols Market Review in Latin America in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 219: Latin American Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 220: Argentinean Sugar Alcohols Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 221: Sugar Alcohols Market in Argentina in US$ by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 222: Argentinean Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 223: Argentinean Sugar Alcohols Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 224: Sugar Alcohols Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 225: Argentinean Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 226: Argentinean Sugar Alcohols Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027 Table 227: Sugar Alcohols Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 228: Argentinean Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 229: Sugar Alcohols Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 230: Brazilian Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 231: Brazilian Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 232: Sugar Alcohols Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 233: Brazilian Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 234: Brazilian Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 235: Sugar Alcohols Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ by Application: 2020-2027 Table 236: Brazilian Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 237: Brazilian Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 238: Sugar Alcohols Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 239: Mexican Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 240: Mexican Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 241: Sugar Alcohols Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 242: Mexican Sugar Alcohols Market in Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 243: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 244: Sugar Alcohols Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 245: Mexican Sugar Alcohols Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 246: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 247: Rest of Latin America Sugar Alcohols Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 248: Sugar Alcohols Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 249: Rest of Latin America Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 250: Rest of Latin America Sugar Alcohols Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 251: Sugar Alcohols Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 252: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 253: Rest of Latin America Sugar Alcohols Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 254: Sugar Alcohols Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 255: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 256: The Middle East Sugar Alcohols Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 257: Sugar Alcohols Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019 Table 258: The Middle East Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 259: The Middle East Sugar Alcohols Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 260: The Middle East Sugar Alcohols Historic Market by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019 Table 261: Sugar Alcohols Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 262: The Middle East Sugar Alcohols Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 263: Sugar Alcohols Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 264: The Middle East Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 265: The Middle East Sugar Alcohols Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 266: Sugar Alcohols Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019 Table 267: The Middle East Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 268: Iranian Market for Sugar Alcohols: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 269: Sugar Alcohols Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 270: Iranian Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 271: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 272: Iranian Sugar Alcohols Market in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 273: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 274: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 275: Iranian Sugar Alcohols Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 276: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 277: Israeli Sugar Alcohols Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 278: Sugar Alcohols Market in Israel in US$ by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 279: Israeli Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 280: Israeli Sugar Alcohols Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 281: Sugar Alcohols Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 282: Israeli Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 283: Israeli Sugar Alcohols Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027 Table 284: Sugar Alcohols Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 285: Israeli Sugar Alcohols Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 286: Saudi Arabian Sugar Alcohols Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 287: Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 288: Saudi Arabian Sugar Alcohols Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 289: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 290: Sugar Alcohols Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 291: Saudi Arabian Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 292: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sugar Alcohols in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 293: Sugar Alcohols Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 294: Saudi Arabian Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 295: Sugar Alcohols Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 296: United Arab Emirates Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 297: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 298: Sugar Alcohols Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 299: United Arab Emirates Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 300: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 301: Sugar Alcohols Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 302: United Arab Emirates Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 303: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 304: Sugar Alcohols Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 305: Rest of Middle East Sugar Alcohols Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 306: Rest of Middle East Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 307: Sugar Alcohols Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 308: Rest of Middle East Sugar Alcohols Market in Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 309: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 310: Sugar Alcohols Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 311: Rest of Middle East Sugar Alcohols Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019 Table 312: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 313: African Sugar Alcohols Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 314: Sugar Alcohols Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 315: African Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 316: African Sugar Alcohols Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 317: Sugar Alcohols Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 318: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 319: African Sugar Alcohols Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 320: Sugar Alcohols Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 321: Sugar Alcohols Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 61

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900770/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amid-the-covid-19-crisis-and-the-looming-economic-recession-the-sugar-alcohols-market-worldwide-will-grow-by-a-projected--282122-us-during-the-analysis-period-301066707.html

SOURCE Reportlinker