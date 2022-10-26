Amidst Unprecedented Performance, Pegasus Attracts Andrew Rosen as Chief Operating Officer

CENTURY CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Investments Real Estate Advisory, Inc. and its affiliates ("Pegasus") welcomes Andrew Rosen, an experienced and dynamic leader with a proven track record of success, as its Chief Operating Officer. Pegasus makes this prominent hire at a significant inflection point in the firm's history, where client demand for its full-service and vertically integrated platform has never been greater. Pegasus realized record performance across all services, including investment sales, capital markets, asset management and leasing in 2021, and momentum has continued to build through 2022.

"While many other companies, across all industries and including real estate services, are currently implementing hiring freezes or slashing headcounts Pegasus is poised for exponential growth," said David Chasin, Managing Director at Pegasus. "Rosen's hire is evidence that Pegasus is serious about positioning the firm for acceleration, but equally as important, will be doing so in a calculated, responsible and intelligent manner," added Chasin.

"I am excited to lead Pegasus' strategic growth process," said Rosen. "Regardless of the economic backdrop or industry, it all comes down to effective execution. I have witnessed many companies fail, not because they lacked competitive platforms or services, but because of an inability to adequately implement cogent plans, an ignorance toward an ever-evolving market landscape and insufficient, or non-existent, internal accountability measures. Pegasus has primed itself to capture targeted market share through its best-in-class, client-focused service, a sterling industry reputation on a national level, an educated and sophisticated client base and a relentless pursuit of innovation. I am extremely confident we will continue to raise the bar in a fragmented industry and widen our competitive advantage gap by leveraging, and expanding, the firm's highly experienced and talented team."

Chasin remarked, "while I have full confidence that we will look back at Andrew's hiring as a key inflection point in Pegasus' growth cycle, we have a lot of hard work ahead of us as we fulfill the aggressive commitments we have made to ourselves and our valued team members. I am personally excited to hand over the key management and operational reins to an experienced professional like Andrew, not only so that I can focus on my clients, but also because the firm and its people have earned the privilege of being led by someone of Andrew's caliber," Chasin added. "At exciting, pivotal moments such as this, I would be remiss if I didn't also thank everyone who has played a role in helping us get to where we are today, whether they are still at Pegasus or have moved on to new opportunities. Thank you." Chasin concluded.

Prior to joining Pegasus, Rosen was the CEO and co-founder of Sea Pine Technologies, Inc., a software company in the highly competitive automotive sector, which he navigated to a successful exit by way of merger into, and acquisition by, Zurich American Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group. Rosen also spent several years working in Goldman Sachs' Consumer & Wealth Management division. During his tenure at Goldman Sachs, Rosen developed relationships with Fortune 500 executives, entrepreneurs and other high-net-worth individuals and families, crafting complex financial strategies intended to grow and preserve generational wealth. Rosen began his career at Eastdil, a global real estate investment bank, where he gained broad exposure working on deals spanning various transaction types and asset classes. Rosen earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from Emory University's School of Law and Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) degree from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

Based in Century City, Los Angeles, Pegasus is a national commercial real estate advisory firm that has a well-diversified services platform consisting of investment sales, capital markets, asset management and leasing. By leveraging its suite of services and investing heavily in its integrated marketing, technology and research capabilities, Pegasus has successfully positioned its valued clients to withstand and thrive in all market cycles since the firm's inception in 1988. All of the services within the Pegasus platform have been thoughtfully and organically developed over the firm's 30+ year history for the sole purpose of providing the highest level of real estate advisory to its exclusive roster of clients. Pegasus delivers superior results with an unparalleled degree of quality and consistency by building a truly comprehensive, in-house suite of services and solutions designed around its discerning clients' needs and objectives. By building long-term relationships and developing a deep and intimate knowledge of its clients' real estate positions, Pegasus enables its clients to achieve consistent, reliable and elite investment performance.

