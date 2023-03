Amigo Loans to be liquidated after failing to raise survival cash

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Those owed compensation will get 17p in the pound as sub-prime lender’s shareholders wiped out The sub-prime lender Amigo Loans is to be liquidated after it failed to raise enough money to fund compensation to customers.After months of trying to come up with a rescue plan, Amigo said it would stop lending with immediate effect and be placed into an orderly wind-down, with all surplus assets to be transferred to the creditors of its compensation scheme. The shares crashed 75% to 0.4p on the news. Continue reading...