Amity Digital Gives Back by Building New Websites for Nonprofits!

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amity Digital – Berks County's up and coming website development, design, and marketing firm – wants to give back to the community by donating its time and resources to the construction of brand-new websites for local nonprofits.

Due to rigid budgetary constraints, important organizations offering compassionate, beneficial services are often unable to truly attend to their online presence. And in today's world where websites are integral to sharing an entity's brand, services, and mission statement, a dated and poorly conceived website doesn't properly endorse the organization's capabilities, or its competent functionality in a modern online world.

Because these services are integral to the communities they serve, and because they should offer these benefits clearly and concisely to those in need, Amity Digital will donate 10% of its billable time every week to help create free websites for nonprofits.

"These organizations are absolutely essential to those who find themselves in distress, either emotional, financial, or through unforeseen tragedy," says Tiras Buck, Amity Digital's Director of Business Development. "Unfortunately, things can happen that no one – and I mean no one – can ever prepare for, so having a foundation of supportive community programs is a necessity when it comes to overcoming unexpected struggles, or recovering from hardships both financial and emotional."

"Yeah, I'm with Tiras 100%," says Amity Digital President, Brian Welch. "We both know individuals who, over the course of their lives, were blind-sided by life-changing events – events they didn't have the resources to overcome. By utilizing some of the programs offered by nonprofits, they were able to, over time, heal and eventually recover."

After opening Amity Digital in February of 2019, Tiras and Brian wanted to give back to local communities, but were unsure how to make a difference. After researching various charities and inspecting quite a few nonprofit websites, the method of their donation became clear: to freely contribute something that will truly help present the important services offered by nonprofits.

Interested in having your nonprofit website created or redesigned by Amity Digital? Have a charity with a rickety website that does nothing to properly proclaim your incredibly helpful organization? Just go to Amity Digital Web Design and contact us today.

Amity Digital is a full-service Web Design agency offering responsive web design and a full suite of digital marketing solutions. Our goal is to work with our clients and build them a website and marketing strategy that drives real business to their bottom line. Based in Berks County, PA we specialize in working with small businesses and ecommerce firms.

