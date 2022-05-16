AMN Healthcare Acquires Connetics USA, an International Nurse and Allied Recruitment Company

AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the nation’s leading total healthcare talent solutions company, has acquired Connetics USA, an international nurse and allied recruitment company that specializes in nursing and allied professional direct hire recruitment and placements.

Connetics USA helps healthcare professional candidates through the immigration and licensure processes to their arrival in the United States. The company serves clients across the United States, including hospitals, dialysis facilities, long-term care facilities.

"We are thrilled to have the Connetics USA team join the AMN Healthcare family and to expand our ability to serve clients across the country at such a critical time,” said AMN Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Susan Salka. "The number one challenge facing healthcare organizations today is the growing shortage of healthcare professionals, which is expected to continue for several years. International staffing and recruitment solutions are an increasingly important response to this issue, and Connetics USA will help us bring more qualified and experienced international professionals to the United States.”

With the addition of Connetics USA to AMN’s diverse portfolio of solutions, AMN expands its International Staffing business and adds substantially more qualified professionals to its international pipeline of nurses and allied professionals. The acquisition also allows AMN Healthcare and our clients to benefit from the expertise and knowledge of the Connetics USA team in recruitment, placement, and operations. Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Connetics USA.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning the Company’s ability to consummate the transaction and effectively incorporate Connetics USA into its diverse portfolio of solutions, the impact the acquisition is expected to have on the Company’s ability to expand its service of clients across the country, the Company’s ability to benefit from the expertise and knowledge of the Connetics USA team, challenges facing healthcare organizations, shortages of healthcare professionals, the importance of international staffing and recruitment solutions, the expansion of the Company’s pipeline of nurses and allied professionals, and the ability to bring qualified and experienced international professionals to the United States.

The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates using information currently available to it. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "estimates," variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

For factors that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated and the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516006021/en/