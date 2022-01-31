AMN Healthcare Again Recognized for Workplace Equity and Social Justice by Two Major Corporate Equality Indexes

AMN Healthcare’s commitment to diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion has again been recognized in the business world with the company’s listing in two top corporate indexes that measure companies’ commitment to workplace equity and social justice.

For the fifth year in a row, AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the world's only comprehensive investment-quality data source on gender equality. AMN also has received very high scores in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices, and benefits pertinent to LGBTQ+ employees. For the past four years, AMN Healthcare has received a 95 out of 100 rating in the HRC Corporate Equality Index.

"A vital part of AMN’s progress toward diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion is our strong support from the communities around us, including the business and investment communities,” said Susan Salka, Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare. "The pursuit of social justice requires like-minded people to join together in shared objectives and action, and our inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and HRC Corporate Equality Index sends a powerful message that AMN is a partner in creating a better world.”

The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index includes publicly traded companies that score above a performance threshold across five dimensions: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. The HRC Corporate Equality Index measures companies’ nondiscrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, and support for inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

