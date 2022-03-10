AMN Healthcare CEO Susan Salka Plans To Retire By End Of Year

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare (AMN) said that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Susan Salka, intends to retire by the end of the year upon the naming of her successor.

The company Chairman Douglas Wheat said Salka will stand for reelection to AMN's board and remain as CEO and a director until a successor is hired.

The AMN Healthcare Board of Directors has a CEO succession process in place and is engaging a search firm to evaluate internal and external candidates.