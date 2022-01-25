AMN Healthcare Commitment Supports Underserved Nurses and Nurse Wellness

In line with its commitment to the health and wellbeing of nurses, and for advancing diversity, equality, equity, and inclusion in the nursing profession, AMN Healthcare is donating to support the work of three nonprofit organizations.

The recipients are the National Black Nurses Association, the Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare, and The DAISY Foundation™. Each organization will receive $50,000 to continue in their mission of providing health initiatives for underrepresented nursing communities.

"We are honored to support these organizations that are making an important impact in the communities they serve,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "These organizations mirror the AMN commitment to a just and equitable healthcare workplace where every healthcare professional has the opportunity to do their best work and achieve their full potential.”

The donation will benefit the efforts of the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) to grow its leadership development programs; community health initiatives; and diversity, equality, equity, and inclusion efforts. The global organization represents approximately 308,000 nurses in the United States, Canada, Eastern Caribbean, and Africa. The association was founded in 1971 under the leadership of Dr. Lauranne Sams, former Dean and Professor of Nursing at Tuskegee University’s School of Nursing.

The Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare puts compassion at the heart of healthcare by supporting the mental health and wellbeing of healthcare professionals. The Center provides education, training, and support for hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the U.K. The AMN donation will support the Center’s work to support small, public, and rural hospitals’ implementation of Schwartz Rounds®, a program that offers healthcare professionals an opportunity to discuss the social and emotional challenges they face in caring for patients and families.

The AMN gift to the DAISY Foundation will benefit the organization’s recognition program, The DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses, by enabling its implementation in rural health facilities, underserved communities, and international schools of nursing that do not have the means to participate. Created in 1999, in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, and inspired by the compassionate care his nurses provided to him and his family, The DAISY Foundation is the leader in meaningful recognition of nurses. The Foundation partners with over 5,000 healthcare organizations globally in honoring extraordinary, skillful, compassionate care provided to patients and families.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

