AMN Healthcare Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies

AMN Healthcare, the nation’s leader in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations, has been named to America’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies by Barron’s magazine.

"The AMN team and our partners are extremely proud of this important honor, because it recognizes and validates our collective dedication to make AMN the most responsible company we can be,” said Susan Salka, AMN Chief Executive Officer. "We are humbled to be named among the very best companies in our commitment to creating a better world and advancing important social issues through our influence.”

In the fifth annual ranking of the most sustainable companies, Barron’s examined publicly traded companies and ranked them by how they performed for five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community, and the planet. This included more than 230 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance indicators, such as workplace diversity, data security, and greenhouse-gas emissions.

Barron’s also noted that companies in its top sustainability rankings performed significantly better than average, providing additional evidence that companies dedicated to improving local, national, and global communities are more successful overall. Shares of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies returned 34.4% on average in 2021, compared to the S&P 500 index’s 28.7%.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005165/en/