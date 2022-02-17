AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $116.22 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $9.31 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $141.99 million or $2.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 115.9% to $1.36 billion from $0.63 billion last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $116.22 Mln. vs. $9.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.42 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.60 -Revenue (Q4): $1.36 Bln vs. $0.63 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.475-1.515 Bln