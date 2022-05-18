AMN Highest Ranked Healthcare MSP in 2022 Global Customer Satisfaction Awards

AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the nation’s leader in healthcare total talent solutions, achieved the highest ranking for a healthcare Managed Services Program in the HRO Today 2022 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Managed Service Programs (MSP).

For seven years in a row, AMN Healthcare has been ranked as the top healthcare MSP in this global ranking, which includes all MSPs in all industries worldwide. This year, AMN ranked fifth in Overall Leaders and third in Quality of Service Leaders among all MSPs.

HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. Feedback is collected annually through an online survey.

"Talent shortages are the number one challenge facing our healthcare clients today, and the AMN MSP team helps provide the complete spectrum of healthcare professionals so they can provide the highest-quality service to patients,” said Kelly Rakowski, Group President and Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Talent Solutions at AMN. "This award is very meaningful to us because it is based on the input of our clients. Our MSP team is honored to partner with these healthcare organizations in support of their important missions and proud of the high-quality ratings of our Managed Services Programs.”

AMN MSPs partner with the nation’s leading health systems to increase efficiency of services, deliver value, and improve the patient and caregiver experience. AMN delivers the nation's largest network of healthcare professionals and non-clinical staff, supported by the healthcare industry’s most advanced sourcing and recruitment strategies and most comprehensive range of workforce solutions technologies.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

