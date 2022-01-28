|
28.01.2022 07:00:00
Amorepacific Develops the World's First Tactile Sensor That Measures Skin Sensations
SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific developed the world's first intelligent tactile sensor that is capable of measuring skin sensations. This new sensor will enable the development of cosmetics with finetuned textures.
These intelligent tactile sensors combine machine learning with measurement technology. This enables them to recognize the temperature, moisture levels, and even the type of solution used and then convert this information into digital values. The ultra-thin sensor is flexible, withstands external pressure and stays intact, allowing the stable measurement of skin senses while adhered to the skin. This remarkable feat was achieved in collaboration with Professor Ko Hyun-hyub and his team at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), where they have cutting-edge technology for the sensor that mimics human skin.
Amorepacific has spent years working on digitizing and quantifying the subjective human senses. Park Young-ho, Head of R&I Center at Amorepacific said, "Now, we are able to provide verified and reliable results by comparing the cool and warm sensations of cosmetics for evaluation. We will continue to further secure data using advanced technology and bring about innovations through research."
The results of the studies, Flexible Pyroresistive Graphene Composites for Artificial Thermosensation Differentiating Materials and Solvent Types, were published online in the world-renowned scientific journal ACS Nano (IF:15.881) on January 12, 2022.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amorepacific-develops-the-worlds-first-tactile-sensor-that-measures-skin-sensations-301469507.html
SOURCE Amorepacific
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.