Amorepacific Signs MOU with TerraCycle to Recycle Empty Bottles

SEOUL, South Korea, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific and global environment company TerraCycle signed an MOU on June at Amorepacific Headquarters for systematical recycle of empty bottles.

Highlights of the memorandum include:

'recycle' at least 100 tons of empty plastic bottles each year for three years;

increase the ratio of using recycled empty bottles for Amorepacific products and furnishings, 10% in the first year, 20% in the second and 30% in the third year; and

achieve 100% recycling of empty bottles and 50% of those used for products and furnishings by 2025.

Amorepacific is the leading beauty company in South Korea, with over 70 years of experience in beauty and a wide brand portfolio. Saehong Ahn, President of Amorepacific Corporation said, "Plastic issue is now a common social problem which companies should also take part in." He added, "Amorepacific will prepare for the age of 'No Plastic' by reusing collected empty bottles and developing environmentally-friendly materials. Through positive cooperation with TerraCycle, we will make the Earth beautiful with our contribution to responsible consumption and production."

Starting with innisfree in 2003, Amorepacific Group has collected a total of 1,736 tons of empty cosmetic bottles (as of 2018) and is currently studying various recycle possibilities to minimize the damage to nature induced by these containers. The company has also been continuing its GREENCYCLE campaign, an environmental CSR activity of recycling empty cosmetic bottles or upcycling them into creative artworks.

TerraCycle is a global environmental company dedicated to the world which is now facing significant environmental problems. Its goal is to eradicate the wasting of resources and achieve zero-waste. The company is currently providing recycle-related consulting services in 21 countries and taking the lead in environmental preservation of the future by recycling cigarette butts and snack packaging.

About Amorepacific

Since 1945, Amorepacific has had a single, clear mission: to present its unique perception of beauty -- namely what it calls 'Asian Beauty' -- to the world. As Korea's leading beauty company, Amorepacific draws from its deep understanding of both nature and humanity to pursue harmony between inner and outer beauty. With its portfolio of over 20 cosmetics, personal care, and health care brands, Amorepacific is devoted to meeting the various lifestyles and needs of global consumers around the world. The company's research hubs located around the world are dedicated to sustainable R&D that combine the best of natural Asian ingredients and advanced bio-technology. With its world-class products, Amorepacific is acclaimed for the innovative ways in which it is transforming global beauty trends.

