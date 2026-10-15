AMP Q3 Platforms Net Cashflows Rise 20% Y-o-Y To A$1.46 Bln

(RTTNews) - AMP Limited (AMP.AX), an Australian wealth management and banking company, reported a 20% year-over-year increase in platform net cashflows to A$1.455 billion in the third quarter of 2026, from A$1.212 billion a year ago.

Net cashflows for North, AMP's wealth management and wrap platform, rose 10.8% to A$1.455 billion from A$1.313 billion in the prior-year quarter.

North closing assets under management (AUM) increased 9.5% to A$93.634 billion from A$85.537 billion, while North Managed Portfolios AUM climbed 23.9% to A$29.543 billion from A$23.840 billion.

Total AUM across the Australian and New Zealand wealth businesses was $168 billion, compared with $159.5 billion a year ago.

On the ASX, AMP shares closed flat at A$2.40 on Thursday.