22.09.2022 20:33:00
Amp Up the Flavor of Your Favorite Cordon Bleu with Tony's
OPELOUSAS, La., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tender, juicy and smothered in a creamy Creole Dijon sauce, this is not your traditional Chicken Cordon Bleu. By combining the classic breaded chicken, ham and cheese with the flavors of Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning and herbs, this comfort food will soon be a new family favorite.
CAJUN CHICKEN CORDON BLEU
By: @flychefaldenb
INGREDIENTS
For the Chicken:
- 4 Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless
- ½ Pound Ham, Sliced
- 16 Slices Swiss Cheese
- 1 Tablespoon Tony's Spice N' Herbs Seasoning
- Oil for Frying
For the Batter:
- 1 Cup All Purpose Flour
- 2 Cups Italian Breadcrumbs
- 4 Eggs
For the Sauce:
- 3 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter
- 2 Cloves Garlic, Minced
- 3 Tablespoons All Purpose Flour
- 2 Cups Heavy Cream
- ¼ Cup Dijon Mustard
- 1 Cup Parmesan Cheese
- Tony's Spice N' Herbs, to Taste
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Serves: 2-4
