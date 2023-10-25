Ampacimon Names Industry Expert Stephan Heberer CEO

T&D Industry Veteran to Spearhead Company’s Expansion Across the U.S., Europe, and Asia

GRÂCE-HOLLOGNE, Belgium and ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampacimon , the leading provider of grid monitoring and analytics solutions for optimal operation of the world’s critical energy infrastructure, today announces the appointment of Mr. Stephan Heberer to the office of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Heberer succeeds Mr. Frederic Vassort, who will join the company’s board of directors and guide its expansion in Asia.



"Globally, electrical transmission and distribution infrastructure is being taxed to its limit as the population demands more power and moves to clean energy,” said Mr. Heberer. "Ampacimon technology leads the industry in T&D optimization. The company has a unique opportunity to scale as utilities everywhere modernize their infrastructure and strive to improve asset lifecycle and capacity. This is particularly important as nations work to improve their carbon footprint with the adoption of renewables, and as customers embrace new electric vehicle and energy storage technology.”

Mr. Heberer brings 30+ years of energy infrastructure experience. He has actively worked in the field of condition monitoring with a focus on asset management. He has been involved in various strategic monitoring and analytics projects around the world, focusing on the optimization of T&D infrastructure for power generation, transmission, distribution, offshore windfarms, and the oil and gas industry. He has served in executive positions in Zurich, Glasgow, Manchester and lastly in Bologna for companies like Qualitrol, HVPD, Techimp and Doble.

Frederic Vassort, Ampacimon Board Member, and former CEO stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Stephan to Ampacimon, and fortunate to add his deep energy industry expertise to the company as it embarks on its next stage of growth. His deep technological acumen and ability to help customers optimize asset utilization will serve our rapidly growing customer base. This is particularly important as our solutions help utilities evolve to match today's unprecedented demand for power while still reducing their carbon footprint.”

Mr. Heberer is a graduate of The Nuremberg Institute of Technology, one of the largest universities of applied sciences in Germany. An accomplished leader, Mr. Heberer is an expert electrical industry technologist and change agent with a successful record of accomplishment of top-line growth, operational efficiency, and relentless customer advocacy.

"Ampacimon is the provider of important solutions that can help the world achieve critical clean energy goals while increasing capacity, reliability and safety of existing infrastructure. Stephan’s broad industry experience and leadership expertise will serve Ampacimon customers well in this exciting phase of the company’s growth and evolution of the industry,” concluded Mr. Vassort.

About Ampacimon

Ampacimon is a technology company founded in Belgium and Spain in 2010, offering Grid-Enhancing Technologies (GETs) to transmission and distribution utilities. Through its proprietary measurement systems and advanced analytics, Ampacimon allows grid operators to maximize the use of their assets, optimize their maintenance, and prioritize investments. It offers data-driven solutions enabling grid operators to accelerate renewables integration and the energy transition. With offices in Belgium, Spain, and the USA, Ampacimon has a global presence and systems in operations with all major grid operators in the world. For more information about Ampacimon, please visit: www.ampacimon.com

Contact:

media@ktcmarketingandpr.com