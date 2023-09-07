|
AmpAura Showcases Promising Clean Energy Innovations at RE+ 2023
SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpAura, an emerging clean energy company with a bright future, is gearing up for its participation in RE+ 2023 (Solar Power International), North America's premier clean energy event, scheduled from September 11 to 14 in Las Vegas, NV.
AmpAura will be exhibiting a range of innovative clean energy products at the event, including their Portable Power Station, Hybrid Solar Energy Storage Inverter, Home & Portable Battery Backup, ePanel, and Portable Solar Panel. These products epitomize AmpAura's commitment to sustainable and cutting-edge energy solutions.
One of the highlights of the exhibition will be the AmpAura Purea 3 (Portable Power Station). This remarkable product boasts several key features:
The Purea 3 offers an impressive 3.84-11.52 kWh of energy storage capacity, ensuring ample power for various applications. With EV-grade fast charging capabilities, it quickly recharges, providing reliable power even in demanding situations. Featuring a versatile design with 17 ports, it accommodates multiple devices and appliances simultaneously, all encased in a rugged exterior built to endure various environments for long-lasting durability.
AmpAura's clean energy products are designed for individuals, households, and versatile applications, including home power backup, outdoor activities, and off-grid lifestyle, among others. These products not only provide reliable backup power but also harness energy efficiently, creating economic value.
AmpAura's commitment to innovation is underscored by its brand-owned R&D lab and manufacturing facilities. With extensive industry experience, the company leverages advanced battery technology inspired by luxury electric vehicles. AmpAura maintains stringent quality control with a comprehensive range of inspection and testing procedures.
For more information about AmpAura and their innovative clean energy products, please visit http://www.ampaura.tech. AmpAura can also be contacted directly at +1 702 844 8343 (PST 10:00-19:00) or via email at global@ampaura.tech.
Follow AmpAura on social media for updates:
Instagram: @ampaura_global
YouTube: @AmpAuraGlobal
Event Details:
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PDT
Date: September 11 - 14, 2023
Location: Booth 21121, Level 1, Sands Expo, Las Vegas, NV
About AmpAura:
AmpAura is a technology-driven clean energy company dedicated to advancing the way power is generated and utilized. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and user-centric design, AmpAura's products empower individuals and households to embrace a cleaner and more efficient energy future.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ampaura-showcases-promising-clean-energy-innovations-at-re-2023-301920974.html
SOURCE AmpAura
