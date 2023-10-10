Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.10.2023 21:14:00

Amped Fitness Arrives in Casselberry, FL!

CASSELBERRY, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amped Fitness® corporate team is thrilled to announce the expansion of their already-established empire with the addition of a brand new facility in Casselberry, Florida. They are bringing their Amped energy and state-of-the-art equipment to 1271 Semoran Blvd in early 2024.

This exciting addition to the Amped Fitness® stronghold spans over a spacious 24,000 square feet. With the signature Amped touch, they're going all-in to make this place the ultimate fitness destination in the Orlando area, including their exclusive Babe Cave and Functional Freedom Zone!

The Amped Fitness® team is already hard at work, ensuring that every corner of this newly acquired space is up to Amped standards. Their commitment to providing top-tier experiences, unmatched energy, and the latest & greatest in equipment remains unwavering. Expect nothing but the best because, at Amped Fitness®, they go above and beyond for anyone who walks through the door.

Amped Fitness® prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service while exuding high-energy and upholding an encouraging culture. The fitness center's top priority since the beginning has been to ensure every member feels supported and motivated throughout their fitness journey and that mantra will be replicated in the newest Casselberry Amped Fitness®!

Want to stay in the loop as they Amp-ify this new Casselberry, FL location?

Follow the progress and get exclusive sneak peeks on the Instagram page at instagram.com/ampedfitnesscasselberry

See the perks: ampedfitness.com/blog/must-try-amenities \ Own an Amped: ampedfitness.com/franchise-opportunity \ Contact: franchise@ampedfitness.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amped-fitness-arrives-in-casselberry-fl-301952734.html

SOURCE Amped Fitness

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Auf Erholungskurs: ATX und DAX letztlich mit Kursgewinnen -- Wall Street zu Handelsschluss höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche ihre Gewinne halten. Die US-Börsen notierten am Dienstag mit Aufschlägen. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen am Dienstag überwiegend höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen