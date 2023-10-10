CASSELBERRY, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amped Fitness® corporate team is thrilled to announce the expansion of their already-established empire with the addition of a brand new facility in Casselberry, Florida. They are bringing their Amped energy and state-of-the-art equipment to 1271 Semoran Blvd in early 2024.

This exciting addition to the Amped Fitness® stronghold spans over a spacious 24,000 square feet. With the signature Amped touch, they're going all-in to make this place the ultimate fitness destination in the Orlando area, including their exclusive Babe Cave™ and Functional Freedom Zone!

The Amped Fitness® team is already hard at work, ensuring that every corner of this newly acquired space is up to Amped standards. Their commitment to providing top-tier experiences, unmatched energy, and the latest & greatest in equipment remains unwavering. Expect nothing but the best because, at Amped Fitness®, they go above and beyond for anyone who walks through the door.

Amped Fitness® prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service while exuding high-energy and upholding an encouraging culture. The fitness center's top priority since the beginning has been to ensure every member feels supported and motivated throughout their fitness journey and that mantra will be replicated in the newest Casselberry Amped Fitness®!

Want to stay in the loop as they Amp-ify this new Casselberry, FL location?

Follow the progress and get exclusive sneak peeks on the Instagram page at instagram.com/ampedfitnesscasselberry

See the perks: ampedfitness.com/blog/must-try-amenities \ Own an Amped: ampedfitness.com/franchise-opportunity \ Contact: franchise@ampedfitness.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amped-fitness-arrives-in-casselberry-fl-301952734.html

SOURCE Amped Fitness