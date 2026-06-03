AmperCap Prices Initial Public Offering Of 12.5 Mln Units

(RTTNews) - AmperCap Acquisition Company (APMCU) said that it has priced its initial public offering of 12.500 million units at $10 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and begin trading on June 3, under the ticker symbol "APMCU." The offering is expected to close on June 4.

Each unit consists of one share and one right to receive one-tenth of a share upon the consummation of the company's initial business combination.

Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the shares and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "APMC" and "APMCR," respectively.

AmperCap has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.875 million units at $10 per unit.