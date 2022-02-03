03.02.2022 14:00:00

Amphenol Announces First Quarter 2022 Dividend

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the first quarter 2022 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.20 per share at its meeting held on February 2, 2022. The Company will pay this first quarter 2022 dividend on April 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 22, 2022.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

