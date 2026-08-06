Amphenol Aktie
WKN DE: 882749 / ISIN: US0320951017
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06.08.2026 14:46:38
Amphenol Board Approves Stock Split; Announces Q3 Adj. EPS Guidance Following Stock Split
(RTTNews) - Amphenol (APH) announced that its Board approved a two-for-one stock split to be paid in the form of a stock dividend. Each Amphenol shareholder of record at the close of business on August 17, 2026 will receive one additional share for every share held on the record date. Amphenol expects the additional shares will be distributed on September 2, 2026.
Following the two-for-one stock split, the company's adjusted EPS guidance for the third quarter would be $0.70 to $0.71, versus pre-split guidance of $1.40 to $1.42.
Also, the Board approved the third quarter dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.25 per share, or $0.125 per share post-split, to be paid on October 14, 2026 to shareholders of record as of September 22, 2026.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Amphenol shares are down 0.09 percent to $172.00.
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