Amphenol Corp. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.195 billion, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $746.2 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.254 billion or $0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 49.2% to $6.439 billion from $4.317 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.195 Bln. vs. $746.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $6.439 Bln vs. $4.317 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.91 To $ 0.93