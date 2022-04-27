27.04.2022 14:08:26

Amphenol Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $425.7 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $329.6 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $421.9 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.9% to $2.95 billion from $2.38 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $425.7 Mln. vs. $329.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $2.95 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $0.66 to $0.68 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.890 to $2.950 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amphenol Corp.mehr Nachrichten