26.07.2023 14:07:22

Amphenol Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $460.5 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $472.5 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $447.0 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $3.05 billion from $3.14 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $460.5 Mln. vs. $472.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $3.05 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.040 - $3.100 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amphenol Corp.mehr Nachrichten