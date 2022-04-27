|
27.04.2022 14:26:38
Amphenol Guides Q2 Sales Above Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Amphenol Corp. (APH) provided its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the second quarter.
For the second quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.66 to $0.68 per share on sales between $2.89 billion and $2.95 billion.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.66 per share on sales of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Effective January 1, 2022, Amphenol aligned its business units into three newly formed Divisions: Harsh Environment Solutions (HES), Communications Solutions (CS), and Interconnect and Sensor Systems (ISS).
