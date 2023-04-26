|
26.04.2023 14:40:41
Amphenol Q1 Profit In Line With Market, Projects Slight Decline In Q2 Results
(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) Wednesday announced an increase in the first quarter earnings, supported by a growth in sales, compared to the prior year. Earnings per share were in line with estimates, while revenues surpassed analysts' views. In the pre-market, shares are down 3.75 percent.
Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings to be down 9 - 12 percent and sales to decline 6 - 8 percent, compared to the prior year.
The quarterly earnings attributable to the company were $439.2 million or $0.74 per shares, up from $425.7 million or $0.71 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.69 per share. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.974 billion from $2.951 billion in the previous year. Wall Street expected $2.9 billion.
Looking ahead to the second quarter, the major designer, manufacturer, and marketer of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors expect adjusted earnings to be in the range of $0.66 to $0.68, representing a 9 -12 percent decline over the second quarter last year.
The current projection for second-quarter sales is $2.890 billion to $2.950 billion, down 6 - 8 percent from the previous year's quarter.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amphenol Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amphenol Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amphenol Corp.
|68,08
|0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Zahlenflut: ATX dreht trotz starker Vorgaben ins Minus -- DAX rutscht auf rotes Terrain -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Aufschlägen zum Monatsende
Der ATX profitiert nicht von den starken US-Vorgaben. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Freitag nach einem starken Start abwärts. An den Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Freitag die Käufer.