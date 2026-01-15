Amphenol Aktie

Amphenol für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 882749 / ISIN: US0320951017

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.01.2026 14:40:24

Amphenol Reports Details Of Open Offer For ADC India

(RTTNews) - Amphenol (APH) announced further details regarding its open offer to acquire up to 1,196,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of INR 10 of ADC India Communications, representing 26.00% of the voting share capital, from the public shareholders of ADC India. After the completion of the CCS Acquisition, ADC India became an indirect majority-owned subsidiary of Amphenol.

The Open Offer is being made at a price of approximately $13.68 per share, and assuming full acceptance under the Open Offer, the total consideration payable by Amphenol in cash will be approximately $16.36 million.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amphenol Corp.

mehr Nachrichten