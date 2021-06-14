Ampio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2021 International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineers Annual Meeting and Expo

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced details on the Company's poster presentation, "Pivoting From One to Multiple Production Platforms to Treat COVID," being given at the 2021 International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineers (ISPE) Annual Meeting and Expo in Boston, Massachusetts from November 1st to 3rd, 2021.

ISPE's 2021 Annual Meeting and Expo will include an educational agenda focused on the latest innovative developments in supply chain, operations, facilities, equipment, information systems, product development, production systems, quality systems and regulatory guidance.

Ampio's presentation, entitled "Pivoting From One to Multiple Production Platforms to Treat COVID," is scheduled for Tuesday November 2, 2021, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm ET and will take place during the Agile Innovation in Lifesciences Development and Manufacturing session track.

The presentation highlights Ampio's innovative work which has significantly and rapidly expanded the capabilities of its wholly owned, automated drug manufacturing facility that was initially focused on producing 4 cc vials of its platform immunomodulatory drug Ampion™ for intra-articular injections into patients with osteoarthritis of the knee. In less than 4 months, the manufacturing facility was reprogrammed to manufacture Ampion products packaged to be clinically administered in doses more than ten times larger, either intravenously (IV) to, or inhaled by, patients suffering from acute respiratory distress due to COVID-19.

During the presentation, changes in the manufacturing process as well as modifications to the filling process will be further detailed. In addition, the presentation will also discuss the path that ultimately led to Ampio's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility's ability to support multiple configurations of Ampion drug delivery (interarticular injection, IV, inhalation) using modular cleanrooms, minimal fixed equipment, and flexible manufacturing arrangements utilizing single-use closed systems in the original design.

For more details on the 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting and Expo and the timing of Ampio's presentation, visit: https://ispe.org/conferences/2021-annual-meeting-expo

