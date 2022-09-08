|
08.09.2022 10:10:56
Amplats cuts refined PGM target after Polokwane smelter rebuild delayed two months
ANGLO American Platinum (Amplats) has cut its forecast for full year production of refined platinum group metals (PGMs) by up to 700,000 ounces following a delay in the commissioning of a smelter rebuild project.The Anglo American controlled firm said in an announcement today refined output will be between 3.7 to 3.9 million ounces compared to its previous forecast of four million to 4.4 million oz. Sales guidance would similarly adjusted in line with refined production.There would also be a consequent build increase in inventory although Amplats did not provide any details of the capital build. “Work has commenced to find solutions to mitigate the impact on refined production this year,” the group added.The group’s CEO Natascha Viljoen said it had detected sub-standard materials supplied for the rebuild of its Polokwane smelter. As a result of re-ordering new materials, due to arrive end-October, the smelter rebuild would now be completed two months later.“We will not compromise on safety or quality and therefore defective materials will not be used,” said Viljoen. “We remain committed to ensuring the structural integrity of our Polokwane smelter.” Shares in Amplats fell 3% on the Johanesburg Stock Exchange today.Amplats said it had not updated its guidance for the 2023 financial year “until further information is available and analysis can be conducted”, it added.There is no impact to metal-in-concentrate guidance which remained at between 3.9 to 4.3 million oz while unit cost guidance was also undisturbed at between R14,000 to R15,000 per PGM ounce.“All guidance is subject to no disruptions due to load-shedding,” Amplats added. Eskom reinstated stage two loadshedding on Tuesday (September 6) through to Saturday (September 10) as a result of further breakdowns of its coal-fired fleet.The post Amplats cuts refined PGM target after Polokwane smelter rebuild delayed two months appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PGM Holdings KKmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PGM Holdings KKmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!