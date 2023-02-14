|
14.02.2023 08:17:11
Amplats extends concentrate purchase agreement with RBPlat
ANGLO American Platinum (Amplats) said it had extended an agreement to buy and process concentrate produced by Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).RBPlat is subject to a takeover battle between Impala Platinum and Northam Platinum. As yet, neither company has won total control of RBPlat which may end up being operated by a joint venture between the two rivals.Amplats said today the notice period to close the purchase of concentrate agreement would be extended to February 10, 2024 which, if effected, would result in the agreement ending on August 11, 2024 – no longer than 18 months from the date notice.Amplats processes concentrate produced by other platinum group metal (PGM) producers through available capacity at its refineries. Construction of refineries is capital intensive and are technically complex. A shortage of electricity also makes construction of new capacity in South Africa difficult to forsee in the future.Amplats said on Monday that full year share earnings ended December 31 would fall as much as 52% owing to inflation, project delays, and accounting recalculations related to a previous disposal and an acquisition.2021 was also a bumper year after Amplats benefited from strong pricing, especially of minor metals, combined with the reopening of a processing unit which enabled it to clear a million ounces in PGMs.The forecast is for share earnings of between R14.431 to R20,128/share – a year-on-year decline of between 33% and 52% compared to R30,042 in full year earnings in the previous financial year.The post Amplats extends concentrate purchase agreement with RBPlat appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Anlegerfokus: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX-Anleger fassen etwas Mut -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind am Dienstag Gewinne zu sehen. Im deutschen Handel geht es ebenfalls leicht aufwärts. Die Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag unentschlossen.