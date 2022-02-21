|
21.02.2022 18:27:36
Amplitude Earnings: 3 Things the Market Is Missing
Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) stock crashed on Thursday after the digital optimization software company offered weaker-than-expected guidance for 2022 in its fourth-quarter earnings report.After previously forecasting revenue growth of at least 40% in 2022, the company now expects the top line to increase by 35% to 40% reaching $226 million to $234 million. That was also below the analyst consensus at $235.9 million, which implied 41% growth.Given the scaled-back expectations, it's understandable why the stock price fell on Thursday, but the 60% decline looks excessive. Even after the stock regained some of its losses on Friday, it was still down 50% since the earnings report. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!