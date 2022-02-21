Amplitude Earnings: 3 Things the Market Is Missing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) stock crashed on Thursday after the digital optimization software company offered weaker-than-expected guidance for 2022 in its fourth-quarter earnings report.After previously forecasting revenue growth of at least 40% in 2022, the company now expects the top line to increase by 35% to 40% reaching $226 million to $234 million. That was also below the analyst consensus at $235.9 million, which implied 41% growth.Given the scaled-back expectations, it's understandable why the stock price fell on Thursday, but the 60% decline looks excessive. Even after the stock regained some of its losses on Friday, it was still down 50% since the earnings report. Continue reading