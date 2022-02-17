Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report.While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. That wasn't a big miss, but Amplitude has only been public since September so it has little track record with guidance, which exacerbated the market's reaction.The stock closed down 58.9% at $17.10.