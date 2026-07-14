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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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14.07.2026 23:17:01
Amplitude vs. Agilysys: What Do the Revenue Trends for These Tech Companies Tell Investors?
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) primarily generates revenue by offering a cloud-based software subscription that helps businesses analyze and optimize customer behavior. It recently launched an artificial intelligence assistant and faced securities law investigations, while reporting a net income margin of -25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) earns most of its revenue by providing integrated software applications, such as property management and point-of-sale systems, to hospitality providers. It unveiled new software features at a recent user conference and reported no major adverse events, while generating an operating margin of 15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.Revenue gives investors a clear baseline of a company's total sales before any expenses are deducted. Tracking this top-line figure helps investors understand whether an organization is successfully attracting customers and growing its overall business volume over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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