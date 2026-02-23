Ampol Aktie

Ampol für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US0321235071

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.02.2026 06:31:32

Ampol FY25 Profit, Revenues Down; RCOP Earnings Climb; Says FY26 Started Strongly

(RTTNews) - Ampol Ltd. (ALD.AX, CTXAY), an Australian transport fuel supplier, reported Monday lower profit and revenues in fiscal 2025, while RCOP EBIT and EBITDA, key earnings metrics, climbed from last year.

Regarding the current trading, Ampol said it has started the year strongly, particularly in Convenience Retail in Australia and in New Zealand, reflecting higher retail margins and ongoing strength in store execution.

The firm stated, "Overall global market uncertainty remains elevated amid geopolitical developments involving Iran, Venezuela and Russia/Ukraine. … we are well placed to navigate changing conditions through our Trading and Shipping operations and the Lytton refinery to maintain supply for our customers."

In Australia, the shares were losing around 2.1 percent, trading at A$28.37.

In fiscal 2025, net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent entity fell 33 percent to A$82.4 million from last year-on-years A$122.5 million. Earnings per share declined to 34.5 cents from 51.1 cents a year ago.

Group Replacement Cost Operating Profit or RCOP net profit was A$429.2 million or 179.5 cents per share, compared to A$234.8 million or 97.9 cents per share a year ago.

Group RCOP EBIT climbed 32 percent year-over-year to A$946.8 million, and RCOP EBITDA improved 20 percent to A$1.44 billion, with earnings growth achieved in Convenience Retail, Fuels and Infrastructure and New Zealand.

Total revenue, meanwhile, dropped to A$31.37 billion from A$34.88 billion a year ago.

Further, the Board has declared a final ordinary dividend of 60 cents per share, fully franked. This takes full year ordinary dividends to 100 cents per share. The record and payment dates for the ordinary dividend are March 9 and April 2, respectively.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ampol Ltd Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ampol Ltd Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ampol Ltd Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs 40,92 2,34% Ampol Ltd Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:53 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet die Woche in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus --Wall Street schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich unterdessen etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende in Grün. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen