Ampol's Proposed Acquisition Of EG Australia Moves To ACCC Phase 2 Review

(RTTNews) - Ampol Limited (ALD.AX) noted the publication by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) of the summary of the Notice of Competition Concerns (NOCC) on its Acquisitions Register.

ALD.AX was trading on the ASX at A$28.99, reflecting a gain of A$0.82 or 2.91%.

On 21 January 2026, the ACCC determined that Ampol's proposed acquisition of EG Australia should proceed to a more detailed Phase 2 review. Under the new mandatory merger regime, the ACCC is required to publish the NOCC summary as an intermediate step in this process.

The NOCC summary outlines the ACCC's preliminary assessment of the proposed transaction, highlighting issues that are no longer under investigation and identifying matters still under review. Specifically, the ACCC has raised competition concerns regarding 54 EG Australia sites across 51 local areas, noting that further analysis is required. Additionally, the ACCC is considering 20 more local areas, though no preliminary assessment has yet been made on those.

The update reflects progress since the ACCC's earlier notification on 21 January 2026, when 115 sites were flagged for further review. The ACCC is also continuing to assess potential metropolitan-wide effects in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra. Ampol has noted that its post-transaction market share by site in these cities would be 21%, 19%, 20%, and 31% respectively.

Ampol and EG Australia will have the opportunity to respond to the ACCC's concerns. Under the current timeline, the ACCC must issue its determination by 5 June 2026.

Ampol has expressed confidence in its position and confirmed its commitment to working constructively with the ACCC to address the issues identified in the NOCC.

in August 2025, Ampol Limited (ASX: ALD) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire EG Australia, a leading Australian fuel and convenience retailer with approximately 500 sites nationwide, for a headline price of A$1.1 billion.