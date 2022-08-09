AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CENTROTHERM FOR SILICON-NANOWIRE ANODE PRODUCTION

Partnership Accelerates Amprius' Incorporation of State-of-the-Art Equipment for Mass Production of its Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Batteries

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc., ("Amprius"), the leader in lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced a purchase agreement with centrotherm , a global supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor and photovoltaic industries, to support the development of large-scale silicon anode production for Amprius' high performance lithium-ion battery cells.

This agreement is the culmination of a collaborative development effort between Amprius and centrotherm.

"Amprius has been delighted to work with centrotherm and this purchase agreement represents an important milestone in our engagement with a world-class technology and equipment supplier," said Amprius Chief Operating Officer, Jon Bornstein. "With centrotherm's equipment, we bring established and industry leading silicon process equipment into battery cell production."

This agreement is the culmination of a collaborative development effort between Amprius and centrotherm for the application of equipment used in photovoltaic cell production to manufacture Amprius' silicon nanowire anode. In so doing, Amprius is leveraging proven equipment used in the manufacturing of commodity solar cells to fabricate their disruptive silicon anode lithium-ion battery cells.

"The adoption of our market-leading equipment by Amprius marks an important step for us in bringing our proven technology to the battery manufacturing industry," said centrotherm Chief Technology Officer, Helge Haverkamp. "We are excited to be engaged with Amprius and look forward to enabling them with mass production solutions."

About centrotherm international AG

Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years we have been developing and implementing production concepts for a constantly growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also being applied in new future-oriented fields such as fiber or battery production. As a leading, globally active technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. Around 600 employees worldwide are working to shape the future - GREEN | SMART | EFFICIENT. Please go to centrotherm.world for more information.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells. The company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and lithium-ion cells. Please go to Amprius.com for more information. Also, see our LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

