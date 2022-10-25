|
25.10.2022 14:49:21
Amprius Technologies Signs 3-year Cooperation Deal With BAE Systems
(RTTNews) - Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX), a manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a three-year cooperation agreement with British aerospace and security solutions company BAE Systems Plc (BA.L).
Under the deal, Amprius will initially work with BAE Systems' Air business, and deliver its light weight high-energy batteries specifically developed for electrically powered flight applications.
Dave Holmes, Advanced Projects, Technology and Manufacturing Director at BAE Systems' Air, noted that Amprius' innovative silicon nanowire anode battery cells have the potential to deliver exceptional performance. BAE expects to explore opportunities for the electric products that are being developing for military applications.
Kang Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Amprius, said, "BAE Systems is at the technological forefront of the defense industry, and this agreement validates the potential of our silicon nanowire anode technology for rigorous aerial applications."
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Amprius shares were losing around 3.5 percent to trade at $11.24.
