27.09.2022 00:47:00
AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES TO PARTICIPATE AT UBS FUTURE OF MOBILITY VIRTUAL CONFERENCE
FREMONT, Calif. , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc. ("Amprius") (NYSE: AMPX), the leader in lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kang Sun and Chief Financial Officer Sandra Wallach will be participating at the UBS Future of Electric Mobility Virtual Conference on Monday, October 3, 2022.
The company will hold one-on-one investor meetings during the day. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact your UBS salesperson or Amprius' investor relations team at (949) 574-3860 or IR@amprius.com.
About Amprius Technologies, Inc.
Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells. The company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells.
For additional information, please visit amprius.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amprius-technologies-to-participate-at-ubs-future-of-mobility-virtual-conference-301633600.html
SOURCE Amprius Technologies
